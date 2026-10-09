Two universities are advertising faculty positions that screen out qualified applicants based on race or gender, adding to the never-ending list of identity-restricted academic jobs.
York University is recruiting for a Canada Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence and the Arts exclusively from a pool of applicants who identify as women and those who “self-identify as women or gender non-conforming (e.g., genderfluid, nonbinary, Two-Spirit, trans man, trans woman)”.
Meanwhile, Simon Fraser University is seeking an assistant professor in Black Literature and Cultures, but only Black applicants are eligible.
You won’t find stories like this in legacy media. Support bold, independent journalism by subscribing to Juno News and get full access to our latest reports.
To apply, applicants must complete a self-identification survey. SFU links the recruitment to its intention to hire at least 15 Black faculty members by 2028.
Both universities justify the restriction as necessary to enhance equity, diversity, and inclusion.
Juno News and True North have been documenting exclusionary hiring under the guise of “equity” for some time, and it shows no signs of stopping.
Here’s a shortlist of some of the previous instances we’ve found:
Last year, Simon Fraser University restricted a philosophy faculty position to Black applicants.
Brock University reserved a nursing position for a Black scholar, and a University of Lethbridge genomics research chair was restricted to “racialized” applicants.
The University of Toronto limited a data science position to “women, genderminorities [sic], Indigenous peoples or persons with disabilities.”
The University of Waterloo restricted six science, technology, engineering, and mathematics research chairs to applicants identifying as women or as part of a “gender equity-seeking group, which is defined to include individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two Spirit people.”
We also documented faculty jobs at the University of British Columbia to “qualified black scholars” and “Indigenous (First Nation, Métis, Inuit) Peoples, multi-racial persons, persons with disabilities, women, and/or members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.”
The University of Calgary advertised a faculty position “only open to qualified Black scholars,” giving Black Pioneer, African, and Caribbean as examples.
But the expansion of identity-restricted recruitment has come under fire from researchers.
A September Macdonald-Laurier Institute study led by Buckingham University’s Eric Kaufmann examined Canada Research Chairs between 2016 and 2025, using publication and citation records to assess research impact.
They found that equity, diversity, and inclusion hiring requirements had reduced the programme’s research productivity.
The researchers estimated this cost taxpayers approximately $18 million annually in lost research productivity associated with identity-restricted hiring, alongside another $18 million allocated to what they described as “scholarly activism.”
Combined, that’s a whopping $36 million annual bill, representing roughly 12 per cent of the research chair’s $300 million annual budget.
How can this be legal???
It's a simple question.
Why will no chicken-s**t politician answer it and then do something about it?
This is clearly and blatantly in contravention of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.....As a Canadian taxpayer, I find it highly offensive that such blatant discriminatory and racist policies are being used and practiced by government taxpayer funded universities... This is the garbage racist, woke behavor of which these universities and other woke education systems have been using for years. These are the aparthied, racist and discriminatory behavors of which our young people now come to believe that is both "acceptable" and "normal" conduct according to such universities own behavor....These racist policies are not normal but are completely reprehensible and to allow such policies and behavor of these taxpayer funded universities to continue and to practice such repugnant practices should not ever be tolerated....All taxpayer funding to such institutions should be immedialtely stopped until these racist policies of these universities cease, permanently, from such disgusting racist behavors......It is obvious that these universities do not believe in nor respect the God given laws that all people should be treated equally and without discrimination.....