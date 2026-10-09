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Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10

How can this be legal???

It's a simple question.

Why will no chicken-s**t politician answer it and then do something about it?

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Bamboo's avatar
Bamboo
Oct 10Edited

This is clearly and blatantly in contravention of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.....As a Canadian taxpayer, I find it highly offensive that such blatant discriminatory and racist policies are being used and practiced by government taxpayer funded universities... This is the garbage racist, woke behavor of which these universities and other woke education systems have been using for years. These are the aparthied, racist and discriminatory behavors of which our young people now come to believe that is both "acceptable" and "normal" conduct according to such universities own behavor....These racist policies are not normal but are completely reprehensible and to allow such policies and behavor of these taxpayer funded universities to continue and to practice such repugnant practices should not ever be tolerated....All taxpayer funding to such institutions should be immedialtely stopped until these racist policies of these universities cease, permanently, from such disgusting racist behavors......It is obvious that these universities do not believe in nor respect the God given laws that all people should be treated equally and without discrimination.....

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