Source: City of Calgary (screenshot)

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has officially proclaimed October as Canadian Islamic History Month, celebrating the history, culture and contributions of Muslim Canadians.

Farkas made the proclamation during a Calgary city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“We have the opportunity to mark Canadian Islamic History Month, which is observed each October to celebrate the rich histories, cultures, and meaningful contributions of Muslim communities all across Canada,” Farkas said.

“Muslim Canadians have made significant contributions to all aspects of Canadian society, including education, healthcare, business, public service, the arts, and community development.”

Farkas said the month encourages Canadians to learn about the diverse experiences of Muslims while fostering “greater understanding, inclusion, and respect.”

He also highlighted this year’s theme of Islamic calligraphy, calling it “a living legacy of faith, art, and expression.”

“Together as Canadians of all faiths, backgrounds, and origins, we can help build stronger, more welcoming communities where everyone feels valued, respected, and included,” Farkas said.

He concluded by proclaiming Canadian Islamic History Month “on behalf of City Council and Calgarians.”

Muslims represented seven per cent of Calgary’s population in the 2021 census, with 95,925 residents identifying as Muslim — the city’s third-largest religious affiliation.

Farkas has made several other proclamations recognizing Calgary’s religious and cultural communities.

In April, he proclaimed Sikh Heritage Month, honouring the Sikh community’s history and contributions to Calgary and Canada while highlighting Baisakhi and Calgary’s annual Nagar Kirtan.

Following threats against the Dashmesh Culture Centre this summer, Farkas also declared: “Sikh Calgarians are Calgarians. Period.”

Farkas has also marked observances connected to Christian and Jewish communities.

In December 2025, Farkas proclaimed Christian Minority Week, recognizing Christian minorities’ contributions to Calgary’s “social, cultural, and spiritual fabric.” Calgary’s proclamation records also list Christian Heritage Month in December 2025.

“May the message of Christmas inspire compassion and reflection well beyond the season,” Farkas said.

On Jan. 27, Farkas signed a proclamation recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honouring the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and its survivors.

Calgary has previously proclaimed Jewish Heritage Month, which has been federally recognized each May since 2018. City records show Calgary recognized it in May 2023, the same year Sikh Heritage Month was proclaimed throughout April.

Juno News reached out to the mayor’s office seeking clarification on its Christian and Jewish proclamations in 2026.

“Christian Heritage Month was proclaimed in December 2025, and we expect to issue the same proclamation for Christian Heritage Month this year in December,” Farkas told Juno News.

A spokesperson for Farkas said the city had not received a request for Jewish Heritage Month.

However, the spokesperson noted that Calgary issues an International Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation every January, including in 2026, and that Farkas has participated in the lighting of the menorah for Chanukah at Calgary City Hall.

“Mayor Farkas has been absolutely clear: as mayor his job is to show up for every community and to recognize every community,” the spokesperson said. “It is important to note that it is members of the community who request proclamations from the City of Calgary.”

Unlike Canadian Islamic History Month and Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, there is no federally designated Christian Heritage Month in Canada.

Canadian Islamic History Month dates to 2007, when the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion designating October as a month to recognize the history and contributions of Muslim Canadians.

The federal government is also marking the month. Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller said nearly two million Muslims from more than 50 countries now call Canada home.

Under Calgary’s policy, proclamations are ceremonial documents signed by the mayor on behalf of city council and Calgarians. The city states that proclamations do not constitute a personal endorsement by the mayor’s office or council.

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