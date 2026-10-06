Juno News

Juno News

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Dean's avatar
Dean
Oct 7

What exactly did Muslims contribute to the founding and building of Canada, is this Calgary mayor for real !?

It's amazing how many idiot progressive politicians Canada has at all levels of governance.

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iDub
Oct 6

Very disturbing insult this is.

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