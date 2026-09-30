Source: X (Let Alberta Decide)

The City of Calgary has admitted some Let Alberta Decide referendum signs were removed “in error,” as the pro-independence group alleges city personnel left opposing signs untouched.

The admission came after Juno News contacted the city over reports that municipal personnel had removed campaign signs.

“Specific to the social media post, The City can confirm that some signs were removed in error and later returned to the original owner,” a city spokesperson told Juno News.

“The larger sign for the social media post has not been removed and was left in place. We are currently in the process of investigating this matter further.”

But Let Alberta Decide co-head Keith Wilson disputed the city’s account.

“Four of our large Campaign signs were taken by the city. As of 11 PM, none of those signs have been returned, and the city has advised that they’re currently unable to locate our Vote option 2, but are looking for them,” Wilson told Juno News.

Wilson alleged the removals were one-sided, saying his group has video showing city personnel removing its signs while leaving “stay Campaign signs” in place.

“It appears the city is playing partisan politics and breaking laws by taking our property and interfering in the referendum election,” Wilson said.

Juno News has not independently established Wilson’s allegations of political motivation or illegal conduct.

Calgary’s referendum guidance states that, “in accordance with provincial legislation,” the city “does not regulate referendum signs or referendum advertising,” while retaining authority over signs that pose safety hazards or interfere with public infrastructure.

The dispute comes as Calgary’s political leadership has publicly opposed Alberta separation.

Mayor Jeromy Farkas warned in May that separation uncertainty was costing Calgary jobs, called the referendum process a “ridiculous lack of provincial leadership” and said Calgary’s “strongest future is together in Canada.”

In July, Farkas said he would continue advocating for Alberta to “lean into Confederation.” City council later voted 14–1 on Sept. 22 for a Farkas-backed motion affirming Calgary’s place in Canada.

There is no evidence that Farkas directed or was involved in the removal of Let Alberta Decide signs.

The sign dispute also comes amid reports of vandalism on both sides of the referendum campaign.

“There’s a remarkable amount of vandalism occurring on both sides and it’s really disappointing,” Wilson previously said, blaming the problem in part on the “emotional nature” of the issue and growing polarization.

Let Alberta Decide and fellow pro-independence group Pathway to Independence have installed cameras near some signs as a deterrent.

Calgary says cameras cannot be attached to streetlights or other public infrastructure and has warned that unauthorized cameras will be removed. Wilson has maintained his group’s activities comply with privacy law.

Wilson has also said some supporters are afraid to display lawn signs because they fear vandalism, including having their vehicles keyed.

The tensions extend to the other side. Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk has been travelling the province in his “Unity Bus” campaigning for Alberta to remain in Canada. A window on the bus was recently shattered.

Albertans will vote on 10 referendum questions Oct. 19, with separation appearing as Question 10.

The vote is non-binding. Albertans will choose between remaining a province of Canada or directing the government to begin the legal process toward a second, binding referendum on independence.

The referendum period for Question 10 began May 28, with registered advertisers subject to provincial contribution, advertising and financial-disclosure requirements.

More than half a million Albertans have requested mail-in ballots.

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