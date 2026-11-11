Source: X (Daniel Cox)

Restrictions on religious prayer within the Canadian Armed Forces will remain in place for Remembrance Day.

In response to widespread disapproval of the restriction, the House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion allowing military chaplains to pray publicly without fear of discipline.

However, the restrictions provoked further criticism from Conservative MPs, who are now calling for an explanation of whether chaplains could be disciplined for delivering prayers of a particular religious nature at official functions.

The controversy returned to Parliament on November 2, when Conservative MP Blake Richards accused the Liberal government of restricting religious expression at ceremonies honouring Canada’s fallen.

“They have taken away the ability for prayer at Remembrance Day services,” Richards said.

Conservative shadow defence minister James Bezan called the directive “continued interference in the traditions, values and personal freedoms that have defined the Canadian Armed Forces”.