Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial Gordie Howe International Bridge deal is set to face its first independent financial scrutiny after Liberal MPs blocked parliamentary hearings into the agreement.

NDP MP Heather McPherson said the Parliamentary Budget Officer has agreed to examine the $6.4-billion project’s costs, contract changes, legal action, overruns and accountability, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“What is in the deal?” McPherson asked during a July 29 committee hearing.

“How do we believe if we have on the one hand the Prime Minister telling us something that was clearly not true, and now telling us something else?”

“Canadians deserve answers,” she added. “They deserve to know why the Prime Minister misled the media.”