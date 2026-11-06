Canada’s 2026 budget proposes new funding for race-based justice programs and LGBTQ activist groups, alongside renewed spending on women’s equality and menstrual products.

Three commitments covering the Black Justice Strategy, the federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, and the Women’s Program total $204.3 million over four years, starting in 2027–28.

Adding menstrual products and women’s health research brings the five commitments to $289.2 million over their respective funding periods, with additional funding continuing beyond those periods.

Much of the money would renew or expand existing programs.

Here are the main commitments:

Menstrual equity fund renewed

The Menstrual Equity Fund would receive $70 million over two years, starting in 2027–28.

The money would provide free menstrual products and support menstrual health education and awareness.

The government says the renewal would allow delivery to continue while Women and Gender Equality Canada evaluates the program’s reach and results.

The budget identifies low-income “people who menstruate” as those expected to benefit.