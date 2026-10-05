Source: Brent Chapman on Facebook

Brent Chapman, former Conservative Party of B.C. Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s husband and MLA for the same party, has announced that he will no longer be running as OneBC’s candidate for Surrey South in BC’s ongoing snap election.

In a social media post on Sunday night, OneBC, the conservative alternative party in British Columbia, announced that Chapman had decided to step down and not run against the Conservative Party of BC’s candidate in Surrey South.

“After long deliberation between both parties, we have mutually decided that Brent Chapman will not run in Surrey South during this election,” OneBC’s statement reads. “OneBC was very excited to have Brent join the team, but the strain of the last few months has been enormous.”

The party noted that Findlay and Brent ran a “massively successful” leadership race, which saw Findlay elected as the BC Conservative leader, which OneBC said was based on “strong conservative values.”

“Unfortunately, strong conservative values are not acceptable to the self-appointed leaders of the CPBC, and Brent and KLF were subjected to a torrent of threats and abuse from insiders,” the statement reads. “Politics is important, but so is family and security.”

The party thanked Chapman for his principled stance, but also stated it was in “full support” of his decision to “step back.”

Megan Knight, the current mayor of White Rock, is running as the BC Conservative candidate for Surrey South.

Also running in Surrey South is CentreBC’s de facto leader, Elenore Sturko, who was among 13 BC Conservatives who was kicked out of the party by former leader John Rustad.

Chapman was the incumbent MLA for the riding in 2024, winning a seat in Surrey South for the BC Conservatives by a margin of about 17.7 per cent of the vote.

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