Juno News

Juno News

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Lori
Oct 5

I'm sorry to see him go. Interesting though, how the media did hit jobs on him in 2024, branding him a racist, yet he still won the riding.

When I encounter people online still calling him a racist I repost the video where a Global News propagandist went to his campaign office, hoping for a "gotcha" interview. For some strange reason there were Asians & Sikhs working in his campaign office, which went totally against the MSM narrative.

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