Source: RCMP

The U.S. Department of Justice have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old from Washington State in connection with the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

The DOJ announced the man’s arrest on Tuesday morning but didn’t provide many details.

The brief statement noted that the defendant had been charged with “conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country.”

The U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd is scheduled to hold a joint news conference with the FBI and RCMP at 3 pm EST in Seattle to reveal more information about the suspect.

The shooting perpetrated by 18-year-old trans-identifying male Jesse Strang, identified by police as Jesse Van Rootselaar, in February left six students, including the shooter's own brother, his mother and a teacher, murdered and a few others in critical condition.

One of the survivors of the shooting, Maya Gabala, was left with severe brain damage after being shot in the head and neck by Strang.

This is a developing story.

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