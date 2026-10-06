Juno News

Juno News

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 6

I apologize in advance - this is going to be incorrect, politically.

When I was very young, fresh out of an 8-year stint in Canada's Navy, the FLQ began blowing up mailboxes. They also kidnapped a British politician and murdered Pierre Laporte, a Quebec politician and Deputy PM.

Pierre Trudeau forever cursed Canada by claiming the "Hero and Saviour of Confederation" title for

putting an end to this crisis. And the sheeple ate this false narrative, whole.

He put an end to the crisis by giving Quebec everything it asked for, and then some. He followed this up by blessing us with his mother's child, Justin-the-Dim. I won't bore you by repeating what that did to Canada - and is still doing.

All of the above under the constant, and often-repeated threat from Quebec to separate.

As recently repeated by Premier Legault when he warned us that the equalisation checks were just barely enough to keep Quebec in Confederation. Yes, he actually said that, live and on camera. There was an implied Harumph! Harumph!

Now the above is not the non-PC part - merely stating the factual record. Here's the non PC part:

We have been held hostage by Quebec and its empty threats for 50 years, a half century. The cost of this 'surrender and apologia', in dollars, is staggering and never discussed in the media. I would not hesitate to put the cost of Quebec appeasement over this fifty-year period at $1 trillion and rising.

The "apologia" is for Wolfe defeating Montcalm on the Plains of Abraham.

Enough, already. The Separatist movement in Quebec has devolved into a bunch of whinging, greedy, grasping, emotional teenagers whose one and only real platform is "Mon dites Anglais! - G**D**M English!"

Canada, due to its love affair with the Liberal party, is on the verge of dissolution, yet Quebec continues to drain our resources while providing nothing in return but roadblocks to progress. Enough FFS!

Maybe Carny can convince Quebec to join him and go for a full-on membership in the EU.

We'll help you pack, but leave the rest of us here.

Final note: this is not a rant about les Quebecois. I love Quebecers, your culture, your joie de vivre - which Canada could use more of - and I lived as an English only resident of Quebec for eight years with no language difficulties worth mentioning. I found that outside the major population centers, Quebecers are open, friendly and welcoming. The rant is against the juvenile politicians who seem to dominate your political world. Much the same as I don't hate my fellow Canadians, but I despise their ruling political regime.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 6

So....

Is Canada about to get most interesting from both sides of the country?

Get out the popcorn.

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