Premier Danielle Smith is calling for a “significant departure from the status quo” on immigration and plans a series of provincial referendum questions this fall to let Albertans vote on seizing control of their own borders, prioritizing economic migrants, restricting social programs to citizens and permanent residents and requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Smith announced the referendum questions in a televised address to the province on Thursday evening as her government prepares to release its latest budget next week and deals with the “shifting geopolitical landscape.”