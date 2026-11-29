Source: Enhanced front cover of From Cancellation Culture to Incarceration Culture .

A 13-year-old book review cost Collin May his career. By the time the mob was done with him, he and his partner could no longer afford their home, both suffered illness, and May fell into a deep depression — all because of unsubstantiated accusations of racism and Islamophobia.

“I have never known such a total and comprehensive destruction of my reputation and credibility,” he writes.

May was appointed chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission in May 2022, and no sooner had his critics dug up a review he wrote over a decade earlier.

The book in question was Efraim Karsh’s Islamic Imperialism: A History. Accusations of racism and Islamophobia followed, and by September, Alberta’s Conservative government fired him.

Rather appropriately, May returned to writing book reviews. His first attempt following his dismissal was a review of Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott’s The Canceling of the American Mind.

Much of what appears in May’s new book, From Cancel Culture to Incarceration Culture: Prosecutorial Democracy and the Future of Cancellation, was written while he was still dealing with the fallout of his own cancellation.

He makes a point of explaining to readers that the passage of time had yet to soften the experience.