Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet claimed Quebec taxpayers are spending over $2 billion a year subsidizing the oil industry in Western Canada. Meanwhile, Quebec is due to receive nearly $14 billion in federal equalization payments this year.

Speaking at a November 19 news conference in Ottawa, Blanchet claimed Quebecers are helping bankroll Western Canada’s oil industry, which he characterized as American-owned.

Blanchet added that Quebecers pay more than $2 billion annually to support the industry, “which belongs to the Americans.”

“We could take those billions and invest them to create wealth in Quebec’s economy,” he said.