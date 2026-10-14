Source: X (edited with AI)

Conservatives are demanding the Carney government investigate an alleged attack on a Falun Gong protester outside China’s Toronto consulate and expel the suspect from the country if he is found to be working for Beijing.

The September 22 confrontation occurred as Lina Li protested the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China.

Li alleged that a man wearing a jacket bearing the Chinese flag destroyed protest signs, threatened to have her shot and injured her chin. Fellow practitioner Nora Geng, who filmed the confrontation, said the man also attempted to kick her.