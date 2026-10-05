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Juno News

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Lori's avatar
Lori
Oct 5

Here's hoping the NDP get zero seats.

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
Oct 6

Yeah, paperwork won't be complete if there's no one to fill it out. Anyone running for the NDP in that riding would have to wear a bag over his head. Looking forward to a spectacular drubbing.

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