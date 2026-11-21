B.C. homeowners could end up paying the price for Indigenous land claims for which they had no input, with a new report warning that their homes and investments are now in a state of legal limbo.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) raised the alarm in its November 18 report, Whose Land Is It, Anyway?, by journalist Nigel Hannaford.

“Now they’re being told there are questions about what they own. You can’t expect a family to put its life on hold while governments and lawyers spend years sorting that out,” Hannaford warned.

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The issues have already hit Richmond, where one homeowner featured in a Juno News report on the mortgage problems that have arisen says his mortgage renewal was denied.

“I bought the place — now I don’t own it. I’m not giving it up,” he said.