Source: Unsplash (Trevor McKinnon)

British Columbia’s new Conservative government may face a court challenge if it repeats the former NDP government’s ancestry-based closures of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that lawyers it funds have issued a fresh legal warning to Premier Lorne Doerkson, Attorney General Caroline Elliott, Environment Minister Áʼa:líya Warbus and Water, Land and Natural Resource Operations Minister Donegal Wilson.

The warning tests the Conservatives’ election promise to “restore equal access to Crown land and provincial parks.”

“Can you please confirm whether your government will close Joffre Lakes Park to the public on the basis of ancestry in 2027?” asked constitutional lawyer Marty Moore in a November 24 letter.

“Should your government implement closures of Joffre Lakes Park on the basis of ancestry in 2027, we have instructions to promptly file a legal challenge to protect the rights and interests of British Columbians in their Provincial Parks.”