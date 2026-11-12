Source: Linkedln (David Xie)

The B.C. Conservatives have taken another seat from the NDP following a 130-vote swing in Burnaby, where the New Democrats had held every provincial seat since 2017.

Conservative David Xie just edged out NDP incumbent Paul Choi by 64 votes in Burnaby South-Metrotown after the final count on November 9, overturning Choi’s 66-vote lead on election night.

“We had a bit of a nail-biter here,” Xie told CBC News. “I’m very grateful that I got past the post with the outstanding votes that came through.”

Xie finished with 6,570 votes to Choi’s 6,506, handing the Conservatives their 64th seat and reducing the NDP to 27.