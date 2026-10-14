Source: X (Lorne Doerkson)

B.C. Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson is vowing to stop future premiers from overlapping provincial and municipal elections, accusing Premier David Eby of throwing voters into chaos with a snap election just one week after municipal voting.

“David Eby called a cynical snap election,” Doerkson said, accusing the premier of seeking another mandate despite holding a majority government and having two years remaining before the scheduled October 2028 election.

Municipal elections are scheduled for October 17, followed by the provincial election on October 24. Provincial advance voting runs from October 16-21, overlapping with municipal election day.