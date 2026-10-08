Juno News

Juno News

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
Oct 9

The real culprit in the Tumbler Ridge tragedy is "gender" ideology. But they'll throw rocks at every other possible factor, and never hone in on that one.

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Marilyn Tanguay's avatar
Marilyn Tanguay
Oct 9

One good thing happened. They got a brand spanking new school being built. What was wrong with the old one or is this just another of Eby's bribes for votes. To help those in Tumbler Ridge to heal??? Those directly affected will never forget or heal just because you build a new school. What about schools that the same thing happened or churches burned to the ground. Were the indigenous consulted and this is what THEY wanted.

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