Juno News

Juno News

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Daryl Wall's avatar
Daryl Wall
Oct 2

Hopefully we are about to witness another case of "go woke, go broke." I wish Mr. Adair the best and hopefully he finds a better professional situation with people who appreciate his ethics.

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
Oct 2

Yup, show us the evidence.

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