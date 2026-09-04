Opinion: Ontario’s health-care monopoly is costing patients their lives“The government had no problem taking tax dollars from these patients throughout their life, but it struggled with keeping its end of the bargain: providing them the health services they paid for.”Sep 04, 2026∙ Paid1315ShareAuthors: Bacchus Barua and Colin CraigBacchus Barua is Research Director and Colin Craig is President at SecondStreet.orgContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Candice Malcolm.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext