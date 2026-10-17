Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 18

Guess the concept of FAIR AND EQUAL TREATMENT UNDER THE LAW has become another farce in a country that itself has become a complete FARCE and FAILURE as a country.

What a great shame.

A country that has lost its way, its values and its principles big time.

There appears though to be a cause that can be best expressed in but two words.

Those two words:

LIBERAL GOVERNANCE

OK... Two more words:

CORRUPTED JUDICIARY

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
Oct 18

If "First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people" are over-represented in prisons, maybe they should try committing fewer crimes.

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