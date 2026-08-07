Source: X (Larry Brock)

Conservative MP Larry Brock is quitting federal politics, becoming the seventh member to leave Pierre Poilievre’s caucus since the 2025 election.

Brock announced Thursday that he will resign as the MP for Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations on Sept. 18 and return to his former job at the Brantford Crown attorney’s office.

“When I first thought about my time in political public service, my plan was to keep representing the hardworking people of Brantford-Brant South for years to come,” Brock wrote on X.

“Following careful consideration, I’ve decided to step down as a member of Parliament.”

His departure will trigger another Ontario byelection.