Source: X (Mark Carney)

Alberta gets just six Senate seats, while Ontario and Quebec enjoy twenty-four each — and taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion over the past decade to bankroll the unelected chamber, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

As Albertans vote Monday on Senate abolition, the CTF is blasting lavish travel and failed reforms, while Democracy Watch questions whether Carney will continue Trudeau’s Liberal patronage practices.

“The separation question is getting a lot of attention, but folks should remember how much the Senate is costing them when they head to the ballot box on Monday,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.

“Nobody gets to vote for senators; they are wasting our money on lavish international travel, and the Senate has cost us more than $1 billion over the past decade.”