Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
4d

Best of luck Alberta.

You had your chance.

Likely the only chance.

You blew it big time.

Few in Canada will thank you especially the toad PM and the Feds and certainly not Keebek.

Thought you were being taken advantage of before?

It is entirely possible that as the expression goes ... YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHIN' YET

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Wm's avatar
Wm
4d

Time to leave this communist shit hole country, since the brain dead in AB voted to stay.

There will never be another conservative government in Ottawa again.

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