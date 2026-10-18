Source: X (Jeffrey Rath)

Alberta separatists are clashing over Monday’s referendum after the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) urged supporters to leave nine questions blank, warning that approving them would undermine the push for independence.

“DECLINE THE NINE,” reads an automated text message sent Wednesday to APP members and signed by CEO Mitch Sylvestre.

“Leave Question 1 through nine blank,” the message states. “Mark only Question 10, Option 2: tell the government to start the legal process for a binding referendum on Alberta independence.”

The campaign comes as Albertans vote on nine questions proposed by Premier Danielle Smith addressing immigration, provincial powers and constitutional reforms, alongside a tenth asking whether Alberta should remain in Canada or begin the legal process toward a subsequent binding independence referendum.

The APP warns that approving Smith’s questions would allow Edmonton and Ottawa to portray the results as evidence Albertans favour reform over separation.

“If the nine pass, Edmonton and Ottawa will point to them as proof Albertans want to fix Canada and stay,” the message reads. “Don’t hand them that.”