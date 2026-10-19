Source: X (Mark Carney)

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) holds a reported $9.5 billion in Alberta-linked investments as Albertans vote Monday on whether to begin the process toward independence.

Of that, $4.3 billion is tied to Calgary-headquartered energy companies, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, including $2.34 billion in Canadian Natural Resources, $734 million in Enbridge, $484 million in Suncor Energy and $329 million in TC Energy.

Other holdings include $962 million in railways, $781 million in Brookfield companies and $837 million in retailers, including Tim Hortons’ parent company, Dollarama and Canadian Tire.