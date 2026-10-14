Source: Unsplash (Johny Goerend) — edited with AI

Author: Dr. Dotan Rousso

As Albertans prepare for the upcoming referendum, they will be asked to make important decisions about their province’s future. These decisions require more than political opinions. They require the ability to distinguish facts from assumptions, evidence from speculation, and reasonable arguments from emotional manipulation.

But have we adequately prepared our younger generation to make such decisions? I believe the answer is no.

As a philosophy professor who teaches critical thinking, I regularly encounter students who are intelligent, articulate, and technologically sophisticated, yet struggle with basic reasoning.

They can express strong opinions but often struggle to explain why they are justified. They can identify information that supports their position but struggle to evaluate evidence that challenges it.

This is not primarily their failure. It is a failure of our educational system.

Canadian schools have increasingly prioritized creating welcoming, inclusive, emotionally safe environments. These are legitimate goals. No student should be humiliated, intimidated, or excluded. But somewhere along the way, we have confused protecting students from mistreatment with protecting them from intellectual discomfort. The two are fundamentally different.

Critical thinking requires discomfort. It requires confronting arguments we dislike, questioning beliefs we cherish, and accepting the possibility that we may be wrong. A classroom in which students are never seriously challenged may feel supportive, but it does not necessarily prepare them for the intellectual demands of adulthood.

Education should not be measured by how comfortable students feel, but by how effectively it develops their ability to reason independently.

Consider Alberta’s upcoming referendum. Regardless of one’s political position, the fundamental questions should be the same: What evidence supports the proposal? What assumptions does it rely upon? What are the strongest counterarguments? What consequences might follow?

These questions cannot be answered through slogans, emotional reactions, or loyalty to political leaders. Yet much of our public discourse operates precisely at that level.

Social media makes the problem worse. Young Canadians encounter an endless stream of confident assertions, selective statistics, misleading comparisons, and emotionally charged narratives. Without critical thinking skills, they become vulnerable to manipulation, regardless of their political orientation. The ability to access information has never been greater, but access to information should not be confused with the ability to evaluate it.

The solution is not another government campaign against misinformation. It is education.

Although critical thinking is already recognized as an educational objective, recognizing its importance is not the same as systematically teaching it. Critical thinking should become a mandatory, substantial component of Canadian education, beginning in elementary school and continuing through high school. Students should learn how arguments work, how evidence is evaluated, how logical fallacies operate, and how to distinguish disagreement from irrationality.

They should regularly debate controversial questions, defend positions they disagree with, and learn that being offended by an argument does not make that argument false. Teachers must also be willing to challenge students intellectually, even when doing so creates discomfort. Respecting students does not mean validating every opinion they express.

A democratic society depends on citizens capable of independent judgment. If we fail to cultivate that capacity, we should not be surprised when political debate deteriorates into slogans, tribal loyalty, and emotional confrontation.

The ultimate purpose of education should not be to produce students who feel comfortable with their beliefs. It should be to produce citizens capable of questioning them.

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