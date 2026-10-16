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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 17Edited

"Alberta independence could smarten up a dysfunctional Canada"

Pictured centre, top of this article.

A fool who talks so convincingly to the Kool Aid bozos out of both sides of his dangerous, lying mouth.

A guy who completely needs to smarten up and is a complete fraud and as far as Canada should be concerned a dysfunctional PM.

None however by accident.

All by WEF, Globalist, UN, Environmentalist design.

This wannabe toad is taking Canada down a very dangerous path to the benefit of himself, his buddies at Brookfield and the aforementioned.

AND DON'T FORGET CHINA.

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 16

Like many, if not most Canadians, I'm concerned with the effect Alberta separation would have on Canada.

But I'm more concerned with what happens if Carny gets his way, and Alberta settles for yet another string of meaningless MOUs and other such empty promises from yet another Liberal politician. If that happens, I fear Alberta's next attempt at separation will not be via any request or referendum. It will be announced as a fait accompli.

To date, Carny has done absolutely nothing tangible or bankable for Alberta. It is long past time for him to DO something concrete.

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