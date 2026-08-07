Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Alberta is hammering rogue truckers, booting 20 carriers off its roads and issuing 443 penalties in an escalating safety crackdown.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said Alberta has removed 20 unsafe carriers since October, including 13 “chameleon carriers” accused of changing names or operations to evade regulators.

“Our government is continuing to take tough enforcement action to improve safety across the trucking industry,” Dreeshen said Thursday.

“We are applying vigilant oversight of carriers and driver training schools through inspections, audits and targeted investigations.”

And the 13 caught operating are only part of the crackdown.