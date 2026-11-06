Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Alberta is reviewing new research that casts doubt on the environmental benefits of paper straws, as it continues its opposition to Ottawa’s single-use plastics ban.

In a statement to Juno News, Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter’s office confirmed it had instructed the ministry to review the South Korean government-funded study.

They said the findings, which favoured plastic straws in 10 of 16 environmental categories, raised “very serious questions” about the ban’s effectiveness.