Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited an Iranian-Canadian-owned boxing gym riddled with bullets earlier this year, using the stop to renew his call for Ottawa to deport Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents and crack down on Iran-backed terrorist groups operating in Canada.

Poilievre sparred with cruiserweight boxing champion Salar Gholami at Saliwan Boxing, a gym struck by 17 bullets during an early-morning shooting on March 1.

Gholami believes the shooting was retaliation for hosting a celebration after reports of Khamenei’s death in U.S.-Israeli strikes. No one was injured, and police have not confirmed a motive. iranintl.com

“We’re going to fight the terrorists. We’re going to fight for Canada,” Poilievre said while training alongside Gholami.