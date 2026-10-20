The Property Rights Defence Fund, a coalition of homeowners, business leaders and other residents concerned about private property rights being endangered by Indigenous land claims, is asking the candidates, regardless of party affiliation, to clearly state their positions on private property rights and land governance in writing.
The advocacy group then plans to grade each candidate’s response and publish the results for voters to have a clear understanding of where each candidate stands.
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