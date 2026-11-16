A new Postmedia-Leger poll reveals growing skepticism among Indigenous Canadians toward ancestry-based sentencing and land acknowledgements, challenging two pillars of progressive reconciliation politics.

More than 4 in 10 Indigenous Canadians are against considering ancestry in a criminal sentence, and a similar proportion feel that land acknowledgements have lost their meaning, according to a new Postmedia-Leger survey.

A survey of 503 found 41 per cent opposed considering Indigenous ancestry and background in sentencing convicted offenders, 45 per cent supported it, and 14 per cent were undecided.

Similarly, 41 per cent said land acknowledgements have become a bit of a cliché and have lost their meaning, 47 per cent said they remain an important part of the reconciliation process, and 12 per cent were unsure.