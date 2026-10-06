Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 7

Does whatever is left of Toronto vote for its complete and utter destruction or a chance to perhaps (just perhaps) save itself.

Stay tuned.

Results in this month.

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Peter Bruce's avatar
Peter Bruce
Oct 10

She was the best of useful idiots. She was the worst of useful idiots. She was the acolyte of wokery, of metropolitan jokery, the quintessential embodiment of dopery! Now she needs your votes - Toronto, give her the big nopery!

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