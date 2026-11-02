Source: X (edited with AI)

Canada’s manufacturing lobby is pushing Ottawa to relax foreign worker restrictions, even though manufacturing employment declined by more than 40,000 in 2025. That’s raising all sorts of questions on Parliament Hill about why the industry is looking overseas for workers when so many Canadians are unemployed.

Conservative MP Costas Menegakis confronted Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) Director of International Trade and Skills Policy Matt Conley during an October 29 meeting of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration.

“Would you support policies that require employers to prioritize hiring laid-off local talent before bringing in workers from abroad?” Menegakis asked.

“Yes,” Conley replied.

But when asked about retraining and rehiring the Canadians who had been laid off, Conley supported immigration as another way for manufacturers to build their workforces.

“A lot of my members have increased wages, have increased training budgets,” he said.