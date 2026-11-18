Source: Juno News

Thirty-seven Conservative MPs joined the Liberals to advance Prime Minister Mark Carney’s MAID bill, despite warnings it could allow assisted suicides to be administered to dementia patients who have lost the capacity to consent at the time of the procedure.

Bill C-41, the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act, passed second reading on Tuesday with a vote of 225 to 89. Thirty-seven Conservatives voted in favour, with 89 against it (including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre).

The bill would permanently exclude mental illness as the sole grounds for MAID. However, it allows for advance requests from certain patients who subsequently lose the capacity to make decisions.

Military vet and anti-MAID advocate Kelsi Sheren was also in strong opposition to the Conservatives who supported the bill supporters, warning that patients with advanced dementia may not even remember having requested MAID.

“To the conservatives that voted this through, we see you,” Sheren wrote on X.

“NOT FIGHTING BACK IS NOT CONSENT.”